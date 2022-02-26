Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Gets 3rd Biggest Pandemic BO Opening After THESE Films

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has beaten all odds and had the third biggest opening for a movie released in the pandemic era. The movie was released in the theatres on Friday after being postponed several times and several critics have praised Alia's performance in the film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie garnered huge collections on day one despite releasing on a non-holiday day. The movie has also been facing some legal issues before the release, however, the HC cleared all the charges and allowed Gangubai Kathiawadi to be released.

Ganguba Kathiawadi day one collection

As per movie critic Taran Adarsh, the biographical drama movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, collected ₹ 10.50 cr on its opening day and third-biggest opening for a movie released in the pandemic era. The number one spot is currently taken over by Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which was released on Diwali and collected ₹ 26.29 cr on the first day. It was also the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the ₹200 cr mark. The second movie on the list is Ranveer Singh starrer sports film 83 which was released on Christmas and earned ₹ 12.64 cr on the first day. The movie garnered over ₹100 cr but was still considered a box office failure as it had a huge budget.

Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Speciale Gala Section on February 16 2022. The movie has been postponed several times due to the rising cases and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who was sold into the flesh trade by her husband and soon becomes Gangubai – a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. Apart from Bhatt, the movie also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles with Ajay Devgn featuring in an extended cameo appearance.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt