Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' title should be changed, demands Maharashtra MLA

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi continued to attract one controversy after another. The film starring Alia Bhatt has now reached the Maharashtra Assembly following an objection raised by a Member of Legislative Assembly Amin Patel to the movie’s title. He demanded that the title be changed while highlighting that it maligned the name of the Kamathipura area of Mumbai, where the movie is set, and Kathiawad region.

Congress MLA seeks change of Gangubai Kathiawadi title

Gangubai Kathiawadi traces the story of the madam of a brothel in South Mumbai’s Kamathipura area in the ‘60s.

He also sought the intervention of the Maharashtra government in the matter.

The development came days after a group of residents issued a statement on the ‘blatant misrepresentation’ of the Kamathipura region, which houses the famous red light area of the city. They termed it ‘shameful’ and also shared their plans to protest against the makers for their ‘attempt to malign the 200-year-old history’ and for monetising the ‘sufferings’ of people.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai book, and also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, among others. The teaser of the movie had made headlines for Alia’s strong dialogues and aggression as she stepped into the shoes of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is gearing up to hit the theatres on July 30.

(With PTI inputs)