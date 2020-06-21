Bollywood has had many films made on different genres and with a distinct star cast. There are films made in a wide range of locations and when it comes to movies made in vast locations, one location that happens to attract most filmmakers is Mumbai's Dharavi. Listed below is Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy and other films that are set in Mumbai's Dharavi.

READ:Alia Bhatt & Other Actors Who Played The Traditional South Indian Lady In Films

Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy and other films that are set in Mumbai's Dharavi

READ:Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Others All Set To Play Real-life Roles In Upcoming Films

Gully Boy

This is the popular 2019 film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. The popular film made much news with its storyline, dialogues, star cast, and songs. Gully Boy showcased many scenes that were shot in Mumbai's Dharavi.

A number of songs were also shot in the area. The film with an IMDb rating of 8.1 showcases the life of Murad a poor boy who struggles to convey his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. Things change drastically for him when he meets a local rapper, MC Sher. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kalki Koechlin among others.

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan React

Kaala

This is another 2018 film that was shot in Mumbai's Dharavi. The film follows the life of Karikaalan, a resident of Dharavi, who unites the people living in his area to stand up against Hari Bhau who happens to be a ruthless politician who aims to take over their land. The film Kaala is directed by Pa. Ranjith and has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb. The film is produced by Dhanush, under his production house Wunderbar Films. This Tamil film stars Rajnikanth, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil among many others.

Dharavi

This 1992 film was one of the initial films to be shot in Dharavi. The film talks about the life of Rajkaran who lives in Dharavi. He aspires to start his own business and even manages to do it but sadly several misfortunes land him back to square one, without any money, and all alone. The film directed by Sudhir Mishra has an IMDb rating of 7.1. This film was extremely popular and went on to win many awards including the 1992 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.