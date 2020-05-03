Alia Bhatt's Iconic Dialogues As Shanaya Singhania From 'Student Of The Year'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood today. The Raazi actor has managed to captivate millions of hearts with her great acting skills. The actor also impressed everyone when she tried her hand at singing. The Dear Zindagii actor made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Student of the Year. The 2012 film also marked the debut of Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan and Ittefaq actor Sidharth Malhotra. The coming-of-age film also featured some famous names who played supporting roles, including Rishi Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Ronit Roy, and Ram Kapoor, to name a few.

The film had all the ingredients of a hit Bollywood movie, from foot-tapping music by Vishal and Shekhar to promising newcomers. Take a look at some of the best dialogues of Alia Bhatt's Shanaya Singhania from Student of the Year.

Alia Bhatt's iconic dialogues as Shanaya from Student of the Year

Mujhe rishtey todna achcha nahi lagta…

Kehate hain ki mehndi mein apne boyfriend ka nam chhapwana chahiye...Agar ismein dhundh liya...toh vo janam janam ka rista hota hai…

Hath mein Pom Pom lekar ladko ke liye chillana, vo mera style nahi hai, vo mere liye chillayein, seeti bajayein, that's more my thing…

Itna pyaar, itni attention.. Bimar ho ya sudhar gae ho…?

Peeth wo daaba rahi hai, gala me daaba du…? Massage ka itna shoukh jo hai…

So typical Rohan, khud nae aaya aur apne chamche ko bhej diya mere aansu pochne..

Tumhari advice le rahi thi.. Tum hi ne to kaha tha galat raasta pakadne ko.. Aur tumse sahi aur konsa galat raasta ho sakta hai…

Tum mera fayda bhi nae uthaoge aur mera kam bhi ho jaega…

Tum apni dosti nibha rahe ho, apne dost ka rishta bacha ke…

