Alia Bhatt's Instagram Is Filled With These Cutesy Pictures With Her Friends And Family

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Alia kick-started her acting journey with 'Student of the Year' alongside debutantes Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Read more

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt kick-started her acting journey with Student of the Year alongside debutantes Sidharth Malhotra and star kid Varun Dhawan. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor is quite active on social media. She keeps her fans updated with fun pictures with her family and friends. We have compiled some of her joyous and lively pictures from Instagram with her loved ones. Take a look at them below.

1. The proud sister moment

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

2. The one with brother and sisters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

3. The one with daddy’s birthday wish 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

4. The one with a cutesy pose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

5. Cosying-up with mom and sister

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

6. The one with the Kalank co-stars

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

7. The one at her girlfriend’s wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

8. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

9. Loads of laughter with friends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

10. The one with another birthday wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Published:
