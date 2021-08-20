Alia Bhatt's Latest Picture Turns Out To Have Ranbir Kapoor Connection; Fans Go Gaga

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the most popular couples in Bollywood for a while, also acquiring a fan following. Fans have expressed their thoughts on their impending marriage, as well as showering love on them at any moment involving the actors. One such instance was them spotting the couple in a solo photograph.

Fans spot Ranbir Kapoor in Alia Bhatt's picture

Alia Bhatt raised the glamour quotient in a cord set in a photograph shared by celebrity Stylist Lakshmi Lehr. Fans of the Udta Punjab star praised her look, but many of them put their observational skills to use as well. They saw a photo on the wall to her left, in which Ranbir could be seen holding Alia from behind and kissing her.

Fans went gaga over the 'pic frame at the back' and asked, "Is that Ranbir kissing Alia?"

Last month, fans had similarly noticed a small detail in a snap shared by Alia Bhatt. As she expressed delight about her physique after a workout routine with a mirror selfie, netizens noticed that she had the number 8 on her phone back cover. Since the number is Ranbir's football jersey number, fans were awestruck.

Of late, Alia has been spotted with Ranbir's mother, veteran Actor Neetu Kapoor, regularly to oversee the construction of their new home in Bandra, Mumbai. However, there is no update yet on the couple's marriage plans, which had been cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, both are busy on the professional front. Ranbir is currently shooting for Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed Luv Ranjan's next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He has other films in his kitty as well, which include Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal. His first film with Alia, Brahmastra, too was scheduled to release in December this year.

Alia turned into a producer recently. She announced the venture Darlings, where she is working alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew. Her film Gangubai Kathiawadi is next to be her next release.

She is also starring in Bahubali Director SS Rajamouli's next, RRR. She recently started the shooting for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.