Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan Complains That Hubby Mahesh Bhatt Is 'always On The Phone'

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan took to her Instagram and shared a funny complaint she had about her husband Mahesh Bhatt. Soni shared a picture of Mahesh Bhatt as he looked into his phone and complained that he is always on his phone. She used the hashtags #phoneitis and #alwaysonthephone as she shared the picture.

Soni Razdan's Instagram recently featured a post in which she complained about her husband Mahesh Bhatt always being on the phone. Soni shared a black and white picture of Mahesh Bhatt sitting cross-legged looking into his phone. While sharing the picture Soni Razdan wrote "Darling dialling/dealing (?) in the darkness #phoneitis #signofthetimes #alwaysonthephone."

Fans quickly reacted to Soni Razdan's Instagram post and were all hearts in the comment section. Some fans found Soni's caption really funny and left their reactions.

Soni Razdan pens down a note on her father's birthday

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram and celebrated her father's 93rd birthday. She shared a picture of her father and penned down a lengthy note for her father. Soni's note read "Daddy has turned 93 years young today! The best storyteller to children in the world .. he used to make them up as he went along .. and we even had a series called Neelam and Gagan .. which he regaled my sis and me within weekly instalments; a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices! ... (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm, and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions. Many of the talents we possess in the family we get from him. Happy Birthday, darling daddy. You make us all proud."

Soni Razdan wishes BFF Neena Gupta on her birthday

Actress Neena Gupta recently celebrated her birthday, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram and wished the actress. Soni shared a picture of herself and Neena at a railway station. While sharing the photo she wrote "Happy Birthday best friend forever ... Have a wonderful year... may you go from strength to strength. And may we continue our travels when we can for as long as we can."

