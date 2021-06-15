Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Reacts To BFF Neena Gupta's Book Launch

Veteran actor and director Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh on Monday, June 14. The book is an honest tell-all tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The book touches upon several milestones of Gupta's life, from her pregnancy, single parenthood to a successful comeback in Bollywood.

The book was launched by actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also did an Instagram video chat with Gupta. The book has been appreciated by many actors upon its release. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also shared her thoughts. Soni Razdan's Instagram story featured a boomerang of herself opening the book.

She shared the boomerang talking about how she was "really looking forward" to reading the autobiography. Alia Bhatt's mother and Neena Gupta are close friends, and often show love for one another on social media. Take a look at Soni Razdan's Instagram story featuring Neena Gupta's book below -

More about Neena Gupta's book

Neena Gupta's tell-all autobiography was recently launched and has received much acclaim upon its release. According to Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched the book, said she doesn't view the book as a document of Gupta's "mistakes", rather, a sincere effort to put forth a life "that has been lived with all heart". The official description for Neena Gupta's book on Amazon reads:

"In Sach Kahun Toh, actor Neena Gupta chronicles her extraordinary personal and professional journey-from her childhood days in Delhi's Karol Bagh, through her time at the National School of Drama, to moving to Bombay in the 1980s and dealing with the struggles to find work. It details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood. A candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, it talks about her life's many choices, battling stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be."

Indian actor Gajraj Rao, who played Gupta's husband in the blockbuster film Badhaai Ho, also shared an Instagram post appreciating the actress' recent venture. The actor wrote a long caption about how he pre-ordered the book and received it within minutes of the launch on June 14. He also wrote about how he found the book so interesting that he couldn't put it down.

Image - Soni Razdan's Instagram

