Alia Bhatt's Movie Songs That Are Sung By Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi is one of the popular music artists in Bollywood. After making her singing debut in Bollywood with Chennai Express' title track, the singer has won the hearts of fans. She has sung in various languages like English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and Malayalam. She is popularly known for The Breakup Song that she sung in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Jonita Gandhi has sung many more songs in her career and worked with many actors. Check out times when Jonita Gandhi sang some of the most famous songs of Alia Bhatt. Take a look at the list of the songs here.

Jonita Gandhi's songs

Rajvaadi Odhni

The song is from the movie Kalank. Rajvaadi Odhni is sung by Jonita Gandhi and the alaap in the song is sung by Kailash Khan. The lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Pritam. Rajvaadi Odhni has over 13 million views on YouTube and released on May 9, 2019. The song features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. The multi-starer movie did not perform well at the box office but the songs of Kalank were loved by many fans of the actors.

Kahaan Hoon Main Highway

Kahaan Hoon Main Highway is composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Jonita Gandhi. Jonita Gandhi's voice makes the song sound more beautiful. The lyrics of the song are written by Irshad Kamil. The song is from Alia Bhatt's Highway. The romantic song features Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. The plot of the movie is about a young bride and a local gangster. Alia Bhatt played the role of Veera Tripathi and Randeep Hooda played the role of Mahabir Bhati. Alia received a lot of praise for her performance in this movie.

Implosive Silence

Implosive Silence is a beautiful song penned by Kash and Krissy. The music of the song is composed by A.R. Rahman. The song released on January 24, 2014, on T-Series' YouTube channel. Implosive Silence is a background song that is used in various scenes of Highway.

