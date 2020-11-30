Alia Bhatt's New House: 'Raazi' Actor Buys Flat Worth ₹32 Cr In Ranbir's Pali Hill Complex

Alia Bhatt now owns a second property in Mumbai. The Raazi actor has reportedly bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. Furthermore, Alia’s brand new flat is in the same building as her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad. Find out more details about this story below.

Alia buys flat in Ranbir’s bachelor pad building

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Sadak 2. Apart from this film, the Student of the Year debutant has been quite busy with many other projects. Turns out one of these projects was also owning a brand new flat in Mumbai. According to Pinkvilla’s latest report, Alia Bhatt has bought herself a second flat in Mumbai.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Wishes 'sweetie' Sister Shaheen Bhatt On Birthday With Special Poem & Picture

She has bought this flat in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for a whopping price of ₹32 crores. More than the price, the location of this luxurious apartment is interesting. Alia’s brand new home is in the same building as her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor pad. Actor Ranbir Kapoor lives on the 7th floor of Vastu apartments in Pali Hills. While Alia’s 2,460 sq. ft. flat is on the fifth floor. This 12 storey apartment building is also close to the Kapoor family’s Krishna Raj bungalow.

Even though Alia has bought this new flat, she is yet to move in. She currently resides in Juhu with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia moved in with her sister Shaheen in this Juhu apartment back in 2019. She had shared a video of this move in on her official YouTube channel. While talking about this move-in in the video, Alia said that it was a “very very special experience”. In this video, she also revealed that initially she was going to move in alone but then she decided to take her sister as well.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Launches Ed-a-Mamma For Kids; Promotes Environment-friendly Clothing

Alia Bhatt not only owns properties in Mumbai but in London as well. The Raazi actor bought a place for herself in London back in 2018. According to India Times report, Alia always dreamt of buying a house in London. Her house in London is located in Covent Garden. Alia’s sister Shaheen lives there part-time.

Also read | Cyclone Nivar: Alia Bhatt Salutes The Relief Teams; Urges People To Stay Indoors

Also read | Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days With An Adorable Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.