Alia Bhatt’s Production House Has An ‘RRR’ Update On Earth Day

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year and this day demonstrates the support for environmental protection since it was first observed on April 22, 1970. A lot of Bollywood stars came forward to wish their fans and followers on the occasion of Earth Day 2021, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star Alia Bhatt. Here is everything you need to know about Alia Bhatt's Earth Day campaign as well as an RRR update she shared on her production house's Instagram handle.

Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine shares an RRR update

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions recently shared a number of ways, in which people can celebrate Earth Day and do their bit for environmental conversation and protection. Their Instagram handle posted several stories which featured environmental conservation techniques like saying no to chemicals, walking instead of using vehicles, planting trees, burning calories instead of carbon, shopping wisely among others. Amongst all these ways of saving nature, Alia also shared an RRR update on the IG stories, but it wasn't about her upcoming multilingual film, directed by SS Rajamouli, but about the three Rs of conservation, reuse, reduce and recycle. The story, shared by the actor's production house, emphasized the importance of the three Rs as well as featured ways to implement them in our daily lives.

Alia Bhatt's initiative for Earth Day 2021

Alia Bhatt, through her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, stepped forward to celebrate World Earth Day. Alia organized an art competition for kids named Planet Art to celebrate the day with an aim to educate children about environmental conservation. She said, "There is no earth without art, and there is no art without love. Because love is one of our superpowers and it is this love that will help protect our planet in the future, which is why it is important to foster a love for nature in children." She further announced an art contest for kids aged 5-12, who can submit their artwork till May 14, 2021, and the ten best designs would feature on the clothing brand's limited-edition merchandise. The caption of the post shared by Ed-a-Mamma read, "Our Chief Everything Officer is here to tell you about how we’re making Earth Day special this year! Join our #PlanetArt Contest and let’s celebrate Earth Day Every Day."

