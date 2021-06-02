Alia Bhatt's Production House Shares A List Of Books To Read During Pride Month; Check Out

In June, the world celebrates Pride month every year that is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and their rights to live a dignified life. Alia Bhatt's production house, called Eternal Sunshine Productions recently took to their Instagram account and shared a list of books to read during Pride month and even after. The list included numerous books from genres such as fiction and non-fiction highlighting more about the queer community. Take a look at the list below.

Books to read during Pride month 2021

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt's production house shared a list of books in a beautiful template that had the background of the LGBTQ flag. Along with the list of books, they also shared a template that read, “LOVE IS NEVER WRONG. Happy Pride Month.” Have a look at the list below.

Fiction

Life as a Unicorn by Amrou Al-Kadhi

Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde

Real Queer America by Samantha Allen

The Stonewall Read – Several accounts

In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Non-fiction

Nevada by Imogen Binnie

Felix Even After by Kacen Callander

Stone Butch Blues by Leslie Feinburg

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez

The Colour Purple by Alice Walker

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Loveless by Alice Oseman

Surrender Your Sons by Adam Sas

More about Pride Month

Pride month is about people coming together, to show and celebrate how far gay rights have come and what is still left to achieve. It’s about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history and love. It’s about being proud of what one is no matter whom they love.

On June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Uprising riots took place in New York, USA. At the time, the police would raid queer bars and harass the queer community. Back then, even the American Constitution had laws banning homosexuality. However, on that day in June, the gay community fought back and protested hard for several days. In the next year, the first official Pride parade was carried out on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, and the tradition has continued till date referring to June 28 as the Global Pride Day.

