Alia Bhatt’s Selfie With Her Pet Cat Eddie Topples The Cuteness Meter, See Pic

Alia Bhatt is a self-confessed animal lover and dotes on her furry bundle of joy, Edward. The actor often shares some glimpses of her pet cat on social media and her recent post was no different. The Sadak 2 actor shared a selfie with her cat which was super endearing to behold.

Alia Bhatt shares a selfie with 'Eddie'

Talking about the picture, Edward can be seen sleeping next to Alia. She takes this opportunity to take a quick selfie. The Raazi actor captioned the picture stating, 'The One Where Eddie Falls Asleep And I Take A Selfie.' Take a look at the adorable picture.

Meanwhile, makers of Alia's upcoming film, Sadak 2 had recently dropped the trailer of the movie on August 11. Within four days it had become the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India. Sadak 2's trailer has amassed over 11 million dislikes with more than 50 million views. Apart from the dislikes, the trailer of Sadak 2 has received several backlashes on the internet, amid the ongoing nepotism and harboring a culture of favoritism in the film industry.

After the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many of his fans have been actively campaigning on social media to boycott the movies featuring star kids. Meanwhile, in July, the Nepometer, an app which was created by Sushant Singh Rajput's family, rated Sadak 2 as 98 percent nepotistic. On the other side, the debate of insider vs outsider also sparked a huge controversy that led to the trend of #BoycottSadak 2 on social media.

About Sadak 2

Along with Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur, the upcoming movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead characters. The film is helmed by Alia and Pooja's father Mahesh Bhatt. The movie was announced back in September 2018. The sequel of 1991's release, Sadak, will also mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after 21 years. Meanwhile, the upcoming film will also mark the first collaboration of Mahesh Bhatt with his younger daughter Alia. The film will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 28, 2020, onwards.

