Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar', Other Films That Feature Big Fat Indian Weddings

Over the past few years, Bollywood has delivered a wide range of content that focused on concepts and discussions of a different kind. There were a few films which showcased the Indian culture and how grand weddings in the country can be. Here is a look at a list of films that featured the big fat Indian wedding and made us all appreciate it.

Films with grand weddings

1. Shaandaar

Shaandaar is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around a destination wedding which is happening in London. The wedding is more of an alliance so that power is expanded for both families. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. Shaandaar stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The film failed at the box office owing to not-so-impressive plot even though the visuals were appreciated.

2. Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a comedy film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around four close friends and the events that follow when one of them decides to get married even though she is not ready for it. This film features the wedding of Kalindi played by Kareena Kapoor Khan who is getting married into a wealthy family. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. Veere Di Wedding stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. Veere Di Wedding received mostly mixed reactions from the audience.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around four friends who go on a trekking trip together only for it to change their lives forever. The film features Kalki Koechlin’s character getting married in Rajasthan in a magnificent ceremony. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji who also contributed to the story of the film. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. This film falls in the list of the best buddy flicks made in India.

