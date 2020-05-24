Alia Bhatt's 'Going Home' - Everything You Need To Know About Alia's First-ever Short Film

Alia Bhatt made her successful Bollywood debut with Student of the Year. Alia Bhatt completely transformed to play a character with layers in her next movie Highway. She did three back-to-back films in 2014, including Highway, 2 States, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. She also did a short film called Going Home. Take a look at the details about her first short film.

All about Alia Bhatt's short film - Going Home

The video was released by Vogue India's YouTube channel in 2014. The short film is directed by an acclaimed director who directed one of the most loved movies of the decade, Queen. The film is a satirical take on the kind of world women wished they lived in and the kind of world that they are forced to live in. Take a look at this short film which has an important message for the world to see. The Youtube video has gained 9 million views until now and it is the first short film that Alia Bhatt has starred in.

Alia Bhatt's movies

Alia Bhatt is expected to have three releases in 2020, namely Sadak 2, Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though all the three movies were expected to release sometime in 2020, the current crisis might affect the dates of all the movies. Sadak 2 will see the father-daughter duo of Alia and Mahesh Bhatt working together for the first time in a movie. Sadak 2 is said to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020 as it is the sequel of the 1991 film Sadak which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia will also be seen with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra. The movie is said to be a trilogy with the first part expected to be released in December 2020. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, among others. The Ayan Mukherjee film is touted to be among the most expensive films of the year. She will also play the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Promo Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

