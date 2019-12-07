Alia Bhatt's Sister Pooja Bhatt Talks About The 'Genetic Flaw' That Alia Did Not Inherit

Alia Bhatt's family was recently in the news for launching the event of Shaheen Bhatt’s book titled, I Have Never Been (Un)Happier. At the event, Pooja Bhatt addressed the media and spoke about the genetic flaw that Alia Bhatt never inherited from their father, Mahesh Bhatt. As well as the reason behind Alia’s success. Here is what Pooja Bhatt had to say about the reason behind Alia Bhatt’s success:

‘We say things as they are and not how people expect us to say them.’ – Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, who has talked about her alcohol addiction in public before, said that Alia Bhatt has not inherited a ‘genetic flaw’ from their father, Mahesh Bhatt. She added that Shaheen and herself have inherited the quality of being blunt and honest about the struggles they are facing. Alia asked about how are they able to put it out bluntly. To which, Pooja said that she and Shaheen say things the way they are and not how people expect them to say those things. Pooja also mentioned how Alia is successful because she can separate the two, and that she has not inherited the bluntness that Pooja and Shaheen have.

Adding to what she had to say, Pooja Bhatt told that the truth does not go down well in Bollywood. She also said that everyone is living in a fake world full of appearances, where people do not want you to say ‘I am not okay.’ Pooja Bhatt also mentioned how nobody is concerned whether about any problem that you are facing. She mentioned how, as long as the person looks good and has a perfect waist size, nobody cares about what is going on inside. At the event, Pooja Bhatt also requested people never to ask anyone the reason for their depression. She also cleared out the misconception about depression being a ‘rich people problem.’

Sadak 2

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt will be making her return to the big screen with the sequel to Sadak. Sadak 2’s cast will feature the pairing of the Bhatt step-sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt for the first time. Alia Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, will helm the upcoming Bollywood movie. Sadak 2 is currently in its filming phase and expected to hit the box-office in the coming year.

