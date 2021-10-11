Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Shares Picture Reflecting Their Unbreakable Bond

On Monday, Shaheen Bhatt treated fans with a wonderful picture of her and Alia Bhatt describing their close bond with a caption 'remember what matters'.

Varsha Agarwal
Alia Bhatt

Image:@shaheenb/Instagram


Actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt often give out major sister goals as they post pictures and videos depicting their close bond on social media. On Monday, Shaheen yet again treated fans with a wonderful picture of her and Alia that describes 'what matters' between them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen uploaded a picture that shows her hand holding her sister Alia Bhatt’s hands. The two of them clung to the fingers of each other on a sand background. On one side we can see Shaheen’s tattoo, on the other side we can see a black heart drawn on one of the nails of Alia’s finger. In the caption, Shaheen wrote, “Remember what matters.”

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Alia confesses love for Ranbir Kapoor

On the other hand,  Alia Bhatt recently confessed her love for her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor in public. On Ranbir’s birthday, she took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a romantic picture in which she was seen enjoying the sunset with Ranbir as they sat by the lakeside. The Highway actor captioned it as, “Happy birthday my life” along with a heart emoticon. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt wishes 'master storyteller' SS Rajamouli on his birthday

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Set in 1920, the film explores the undocumented period of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem played by N T Rama Rao, They fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. In the film, Alia will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgn will make an extended cameo appearance. It is slated to hit the screens on January 7, 2022.

Recently, Alia wished Rajamouli who clocked 48 on Sunday, October 10. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with the director while rehearsing for a scene on the sets. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the master storyteller! So grateful and honoured to have been directed by you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world.” 

Besides RRR, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

(Image: Instagram/@Shaheenb)

