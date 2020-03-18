Alia Bhatt Is Social Distancing Herself By Staying At Home And Reading A Book

The coronavirus pandemic has affected businesses across the world, including the film industry and the production of several Bollywood films has been postponed. Also, the release date of many big-budget films has also been pushed.

People across the world including Bollywood actors are social distancing themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Amidst this, some Bollywood actors have decided to use this time to do something productive. Actor Alia Bhatt is spending her time with a book at home.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone And Mouni Roy's DAY 2 Of Social Distancing; See Pictures

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Sister Shaheen Bhatt Open Up About The Time When They Did Not Get Along

Alia took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a book that she wants to finish reading. In the post, Alia Bhatt shared the picture of the book that she is reading - Nitin Sawhney. She captioned the picture as "stay home & .... finish a book 📖😇".

Many fans commented on Alia Bhatt's Instagram picture admiring the actor's reading interest. Actor Mouni Roy also commented on the picture using a heart emoji.

Check out the picture shared by Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt is known to be an avid reader. Alia has shared pictures of her book collection in the past on her Instagram account. The actor has read books like The Fault In Our Stars, Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep and I've Never Been Unhappier among other.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a number of projects lined up for the year 2020. Alia will be featuring next with her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji under the banner of Dharma Films. The fans of the alleged couple are excited to see the two of them together in their upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt will also be a part of the biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi which would be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is also featuring in her father's directorial comeback film Sadak 2.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shows Her Self-quarantine Period At Home, Shares Cosy Selfie

Also Read: Sadak 2:Final Schedule Of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Pushed Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.