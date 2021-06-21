Alia Bhatt's Special Video On International Yoga Day Is A Treat For Sore Eyes, Watch

On June 21, 2021, the world celebrates International Yoga Day. On this day, several celebrities try to spread awareness regarding the benefits of Yoga. Actor Alia Bhatt also took to her social media account to share a video in which she did many different types of Yoga asanas and tried to spread awareness regarding them.

Alia Bhatt celebrates International Yoga Day

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen doing different yoga postures and exercises. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy happy yoga day #BreatheForIndia.” Take a look at her video post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Alia Bhatt’s post. Neetu Kapoor also commented on her post with love and clapping emojis. Several other users praised her while some of the users wished her Happy International Yoga Day. Check out the comments below.

International Yoga Day 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the country and talked about International Yoga Day 2021, where he discussed the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them.” He added that frontline warriors and doctors have made Yoga a protective shield against the virus and they are using Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves but also the patients.

PM Modi also announced that on the 7th Yoga Day, India had partnered with World Health Organisation and would launch an application to help reach Yoga across the world. He said, "When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with UN, WHO. Now there will be an M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto."

