Alia Bhatt’s Stunning Transformation Will Leave You Awestruck | See Pic

When it comes to grooming or transforming oneself for the better, Bollywood celebrities are not far behind. There are many celebrities who have had a stunning transformation from the time they began in the industry to the present day. Alia Bhatt is definitely one such celebrity who has not only catapulted herself to one of the main leagues in the industry but has also had a drastic physical evolution.

Alia Bhatt undergone massive transformation from when she started in the industry

In a recent picture that has been going viral on social media, one can see the lovely transformation of Alia Bhatt. The picture has Alia Bhatt posing from her Student Of The Year days to her posing from a picture from the present day. One can see the lovely transformation the actor has undergone. Check out Alia Bhatt's picture.

In the picture on the left, Alia Bhatt can be seen looking super cute in a sleeveless little black dress. Alia Bhatt can be seen keeping the entire look simple with her sleek hairdo and minimal makeup. However, Alia Bhatt who can also be seen posing from the present day can be seen looking entirely differently.

Alia Bhatt has upped her style and hairdo game in the present day

One can make out that Alia Bhatt has lost oodles of weight in the present day. Alia Bhatt has also been opting for more experimentation when it comes to her hairdo and makeup. However, if one thing the Gully Boy actor has seriously upgraded, it is her style statement.

Alia can be seen in a super stylish avatar in her present-day picture. The Raazi actor has opted for a low cut turquoise blue outfit with flared helms. This clearly shows that the Udta Punjab actor has been on an experimental spree when it comes to her outfits in the current day from when she started in the industry.

