Alia Bhatt's Sweet Gesture For Sister Shaheen's Birthday

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday, November 28 decorated their living room for sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday. Shaheen took to Instagram and said, "my sister turned the living room in birthday wonderland."

