Alia Bhatt's These Outfits Give Out Girl-next-door Vibes, Check Out Pics

Since she has made her debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt’s films have been creating magic at the box office. Her choice of roles is getting her rave reviews. Also, her followers on Instagram are growing day by day. Apart from her acting skills, she is also a fashion icon for many. Here are some of her pictures in which she gives out girl-next-door vibes.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Denim Jacket Looks That Are Worth Taking Inspiration From!

Pictures of Alia Bhatt in which she looked simple yet stunning

In the above picture, the actor is seen in a light and breezy denim dress. The dress has cute wooden buttons and flowy bell sleeves. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor kept her look plain and simple. She completed it with a pair of white sneakers. The actor also sported no makeup, no accessories and had her hair open.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt: Here's A List Of The Actor's Upcoming Movies In 2020

Alia Bhatt looks regal in this Indian look. The actor has paired up her look in a stylish Indian white suit. The actor is seen wearing a matching kurta palazzo set that looks quirky with the spaghetti straps. She delicately held the dupatta while posing for the camera and kept it simple with just a pair of chunky earrings.

The actor is seen posing on the streets of Los Angeles wearing a summery cotton dress in white and blue. Alia has rounded off her look with a stylish blue sling bag. Glamming up her look, Alia has chosen a striking pair of strappy stilettos and sunglasses.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt: The Raazi Actor's Transformation In Udta Punjab

ALSO READ: After Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Comes In Support Of Greta Thunberg

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.