Alia Bhatt's Unseen Photos, Videos With Ranbir Kapoor From Brahmastra Sets Goes Viral

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva released on September 9, 2022. Today marked the film's one-year anniversary. To commemorate the same, film lead Alia Bhatt shared a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from various stages of production.

3 things you need to know

Film leads Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, now married, sparked a romance on the sets of Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

The film featured a barely-there cameo appearance from Deepika Padukone who will reportedly play a pivotal role in the subsequent film installments.

The film reportedly minted ₹430 crores worldwide.

Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes montage on Brahmastra's first anniversary

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a video montage of unseen moments and pictures from various stages of the film's development. The clip notably starts with a video of Ayan explaining the nuances of a scene with Alia part of the demonstration. The two end up breaking into laughter with Ranbir adding from behind the camera, "Moment hai, moment hai!" (Its a moment, its a moment).



This is followed by pictures from Alia-Ranbir's first look test, first prep trip to Tel Aviv for the film, a video of Ayan meditating on the plane, their first schedule and more content peppered with candid moments from their time making the film. Notable among these, is a picture of Alia and Ranbir walking huddled together in the snow. Alia's caption for the video montage read, "A piece of our hearts. Can’t believe it’s already been a wholeeeee year Love & Light alwayss"

Ayan Mukerji re-confirms Brahmastra sequel on film's 1-year anniversary

To commemorate the film's one-year anniversary, Ayan Mukerji shared glimpses of some concept art for the film's second installment. This comes amid rumours of Brahmastra part two being shelved. With the new concept art, Ayan has just re-confirmed that the film's second installment is very much still in the works.