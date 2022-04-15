After keeping fans on their toes for long, celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on April 14. With celebrations turning grand in the presence of close friends and family, the pictures and videos from the wedding festivities have been flooding social media. The wedding festivities would not have been successful without the work done by the support staff of the stars including their security guards.

The security outside the house was beefed up days prior to the wedding with extra precautions being adopted by the entire team for the smooth functioning of the events planned. After the wedding was complete, the newly married couple obliged the security staff that was there with them throughout their journey with some pictures.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose with their security staff

Alia and Ranbir's bodyguards, Sunil Talekar and Yusuf Ibrahim who got themselves clicked with the couple took to Instagram and penned sweet notes for the duo while blessing them for their new journey together. Sunil, who has been with the Bhatts for long while looking after the security of the Raazi actor got emotional while penning the caption along with the picture.

“From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today,” wrote Sunil along with the wedding pictures. Alia reacted to Sunil's post by liking it. On the other hand, Ranbir's bodyguard Yusuf also shared a photo with the couple and captioned it, “Shhhhhhhhhhhh... Mubrook (Congratulations) Mr & Mrs. Kapoor @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”

On Thursday, Alia shared a series of pictures from the wedding. She wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

IMAGE: Instagram/suniltalekar1977/yusuf_911