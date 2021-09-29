Alia-Ranbir's Jodhpur Getaway; Inaaya Kemmu's B'day: B-wood Recap For Sept 29

Soha Ali Khan Clocks Daughter Inaaya Kemmu's B'day; Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Unicorn Land'

Soha Ali Khan is showering birthday love on daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu as the little one turns 4 today. Soha's Instagram handle is a testament to the joyous times she marks with their daughter, and today is no exception. Soha shared glimpses of Inaaya's 'Unicorn Land' as the toddler gears up for her birthday party.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Says Brother Taimur Is The 'Only Person To Get A Matching Tattoo With'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his social media to reveal his one and only tattoo partner. Known to keep it on the down-low when it comes to social media, Ibrahim shared an adorable photo with his brother Taimur. The Pataudi family got together on the occasion of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's fourth birthday.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Luxurious Birthday Getaway In Jodhpur Costed THIS Much

Creating a major buzz in the industry, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are grabbing headlines with their romantic getaway in Jodhpur to celebrate the latter's 39th birthday. Following a romantic wish from Alia, the duo's vacation pictures are making rounds on the internet with fans in awe of the luxurious setup for their date. Take a look inside the lavish lodge in Rajasthan where the rumoured couple resided.

'Sardar Udham Singh': Vicky Kaushal Announces Trailer Release Date; Shares New Poster

Glimpses of Vicky Kaushal from his upcoming biographical flick Sardar Udham Singh have already piqued fans' curiosity, and now, the actor has dropped the release date of the film's trailer along with a new poster. The movie, which is being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is based on the life of the freedom fighter Udham Singh. The makers are keeping the fans hooked by revealing new teasers, the last of which was dropped on September 28.

BIFF 2021: Ali Fazal, Nushrratt Bharuccha Bag Nominations For Asia Contents Awards

The Busan International Film Festival which is scheduled to take place on October 7 virtually and in-person, has finally announced its nominations. This year, actor Ali Fazal and Nushrratt Bharuccha have bagged nominations for their Netflix series Ray and Ajeeb Daastaans, respectively. Ali Fazal who played the role of a successful businessman in the series has bagged nominations under the Best Actor category. It will compete against Terrance Lau in Leap Day, Bai Yu in The Long Night, Lee Je-hoon in Move to Heaven, Sakai Masato in Hanzawa Naoki, and Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo.

Image: Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi/ranbir_kapoooor