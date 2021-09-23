Noted filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi had passed away on September 23, 2018, at the age of 64 after a period of prolonged illness. The ace filmmaker had to undergo regular dialysis after she fought cancer of the kidneys and a severe case of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). On Lajmi’s third death anniversary, her mother, veteran artist Lalitha Lajmi spoke to Pinkvilla about her life and death. The prominent painter said that during her prolonged illness, many celebrities from the industry extended their hand of help to her daughter.

During her interaction with the leading portal, Lalitha made a revelation that her daughter received help from Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan who were very close to the filmmaker. Lalitha further shared that her daughter had to undergo regular dialysis and actor Aamir Khan was the first person to offer help. He sent cheques directly into her account. She shared that apart from Aamir, some other directors also contributed in some or the other way for her daughter’s treatment.

Late filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi's mother sheds light on her daughter's life and death

However, Lalitha confessed that mother-daughter duo Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt paid for Kalpana’s dialysis till the very end. They were extremely close to Kalpana. She shared that Alia was born in front of her and she is deeply grateful to all those who helped. Apart from taking help from the stars, her mother said that Kalpana’s medical insurance also came of great help to them.

Back in November 2017, Kalpana had thanked Bollywood celebrities for helping her out. “They all have helped me, from Aamir Khan, Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta. All of them have come forward and helped me during my worst. It is a financially draining and a continuous lifelong process," she had told PTI then. “I am thankful to my film fraternity for standing by me in this phase. Especially my mother, my brother, and Shyam Benegal for their constant support,” she added. Kalpana who was the niece of actor Guru Dutt has been credited for making some iconic films like Rudaali, Ek Pal, Daman, and Chingaari.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ ind.igenous/AliaBhatt/SoniRazdan