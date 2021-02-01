Alka Yagnik’s Net Worth: Know How Well-off The 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' Singer Is

Alka Yagnik is known for her massive contribution to the field of music. After singing bhajans for Akashvani, she lent her voice for the film Payal Ki Jhankaar in 1980. Ever since then, there was no looking back for her. Here's a look at the net worth of Alka Yagnik.

Alka Yagnik’s net worth

As per a report by starsunfolded.com, Alka Yagnik’s net worth is approximately $8 million, that's Rs 60 crore. In a career spanning over four decades, Alka has sung 2486 Hindi songs in 1114 films so far, added the report. More so, it further stated that Yagnik started singing for Akashvani at the age of 6 and when she turned 10-years-old, her mother brought her to Mumbai. Alka Yagnik’s songs like Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Ae Mere Humsafar, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Dilbar Dilbar, and others remain evergreen.

The music mogul is a two-time recipient of the National Film Award. Besides Hindi, she has sung songs in more than twenty other languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu and others. Her net worth is inclusive of her live concerts and of her appearances on shows. She was a judge on the show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, for years.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's Families Bond Amid Link-up Rumours; Fans Hit Hashtag Milestone

Also Read | When Ileana D'Cruz Opened Up About First Autograph She Gave & Interaction With The Fan

Recently, the trio, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan graced the sets of Indian Idol 12. The contestants were elated with their presence and they also went on to sing the trio's iconic songs. On the show, after Arunita sang Alka's song, the latter gifted her a Durga Maa’s Murti as a special gift for her performance. She also mentioned that the Murti will be like a blessing to her from her side. Alka lauded Arunita's voice and told her that she has a lovely and melodious voice, and added that once someone starts listening to her, the person will automatically become her fan.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Shot In Bihar By Bike-borne Assailants; Two Hurt In Firing

Also Read | Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor Say 'hat's Off' On PM Modi's Message For Women On 'Mann Ki Baat'

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.