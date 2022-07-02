All About Meena Narayanan: Wife Of Nambi Narayanan Played By Simran In Madhavan's Rocketry

R Madhavan's latest movie Rocketry The Nambi Effect recently hit the theatres and created a massive buzz amongst the audience. The film which marks R Madhavan's directorial debut has been released in 5 different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Released on July 1, 2022, the movie is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. While the audience is learning more about the notable ISRO scientist, quite less is known about his wife Meena, who stood by him in all odds.

Here’s all you need to know about Nambi Narayanan’s wife Meena Narayanan, whose character has been essayed by actor Simran in the film.

Being Meena Narayanan! Behind the Scenes of #Rocketry 😍



Kudos to the entire team for all their efforts and hard-work! @madhavan super proud to be a part of your directorial debut!#RocketryTheFilm Launching in theatres near you tomorrow! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5EvouK61Qz — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) June 30, 2022

Who is Meena Narayanan?

According to She The People, Meena Narayanan s the wife of Dr Nambi Narayanan and has two children together. It has been revealed, in the film as well as in various reports, how the false accusations against the ISRO scientist shook their entire family, especially his wife Meena who decided to stand by him as his support system. While everyone accused Dr Nambi, his wife Meena never doubted her husband and she knew that he was a patriot who would do nothing against his country.

While the movie is garnering amazing reviews from critics and fans, R Madhavan earlier spoke to Republic Media Network and opened up about why he chose Dr Nambi Narayanan’s story for his film. R Madhavan asserted, “I don't think there are n number of scientists who made a rocket engine and that too an engine that has never failed, an engine that has been used in every ISRO mission so that what makes Dr Nambi Narayanan a very unique scientist. Also, a scientist who is good-looking, who has been accused of espionage and falsely accused of that and his family has been ruined because of those accusations.

Image: Starsunfolded