All The Times Adah Sharma's Jaw-dropping Stunts Impressed Her Fans

Adah Sharma posts a lot of videos on her social media handle. She often takes to her Instagram handle to show off cool stunts that she performs all by herself. Her followers have seen Adah skillfully using the nunchucks. She has also shown her talent by twisting and turning a stick. Here are some of the interesting stunts showcased by Adah on her social media handle.

Adah Sharma shows off her skilful stunts

On January 26, 2021, Republic Day, Adah Sharma shared a video of her using the nunchucks. She wore a traditional white Karategi uniform with a white belt. In the video, she was standing by a beachside as she whipped the nunchucks. Adah wore a pair of black slippers and tied her hair up. The video earned a comment from Milind Soman, Sikander Kher and many others. She received more than 230,000 likes for her video.

In another video posted on January 19, 2021, Adah posed with a pair of nunchucks and showed off her flexibility in a video. She donned long pink hair with bangs. Adah chose to wear a catsuit with multiple colours and prints. She also wore a pair of safety goggles. In the caption, Adah humorously added that the video was a resume for being a bodyguard. The video gained loads of love from followers as it gained more than 190,000 views.

In a video posted on January 11, Adah Sharma cartwheeled on a beach in a pink saree. She smiled and showed off her smooth cartwheels in the video. Adah chose to wear a grey bralette and remained barefoot. She added several ocean and beach puns in her caption which got her fans laughing. She called the video her Monday motivation.

Adah Sharma's video for Navratri 2020, featured her swiftly turning a stick around her. She performed the stunt on her terrace. In the video, she was seen destroying negativity around her. Adah chose to wear a pair of shorts, a hoodie and sneakers in the video posted on October 17, 2020. She received over 225,000 likes on her post.

In a video posted on October 7, 2020, Adah showed off her fighting skills in a behind-the-scenes video of her shooting for Commando 3. She was seen performing opposite Sia Alipour in the video. In the caption, she wrote that it was one of the ten ways to lose a guy, calling it dating tips. The video garnered more than 200,000 likes.