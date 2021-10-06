All The Times Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Turned Photographers For Each Other; See Pics

Touted as one of the most beloved couples of Bollywood and sports in India, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are known for flaunting their love for each other online. From goofy selfies to picnics at the park, the duo has treated their followers with over a dozen of loved up pictures on their social media handles. However, there are several times when the couple have posed alone and it is because the other half is behind the lens capturing the moment.

Here are all the times, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Anushka Sharma and the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli have turned photographers for each other on Instagram.

1. Lunch date

On August 20, the 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her lunch date with her husband Virat Kohli. The couple had stepped out for a vegan lunch to celebrate India's thrilling victory against England. In the picture, Anushka wore a woollen top and posed with her eyes closed as Virat captured the blissful moment on phone.

2. Anushka Shamra with baby Vamika

On March 8 this year, the cricketer took to his Instagram to share a beautiful moment between his wife and his newborn daughter Vamika cuddling up with each other to celebrate Women's Day. In the caption, he opened up about the experiencing of witnessing the birth of a child and expressed his feelings after becoming a father. He wrote, ''Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men.''

3. Vamika turns six-month-old

On the occasion of his daughter Vamika turning six months old, the duo headed out to spend quality time together in England. In the picture clicked by the cricketer, Anushka can be seen laying on the ground with baby Vamika in her arms. In the caption, she wrote, ''Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three ''

4. Virat Kohli in England

While on his tour in England, the couple enjoyed sightseeing and visiting various locations in the country. They also shared glimpses of their time spent there on Instagram. On July 30, the 32-year-old cricketer posted a picture sporting casual wear and leaning against the wall. He credited his wife for the picture in the caption.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/virat.kohli