All The Times Lisa Haydon Showed Off Her Baby Bump And Made Headlines

Queen actor Lisa Haydon surprised her 1 million followers on Instagram with an exciting announcement on February 8, 2021. She announced being pregnant with baby number 3, a little girl, and glowed as her oldest son Zack broke the news to the world. Since then, the model has shared many pictures of her baby bump in full glory. Here are all the times Lisa Haydon and her baby bump made headlines.

Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump for the first time

Capturing a graceful Lisa Haydon standing on the seashore of Lantau Island, Lisa Haydon flaunted her baby bump for the very first time. Basking in the sunset, Lisa wore a two-piece bikini and a large straw hat as mild waves crashed against her feet. Lisa let her followers know that the picture was taken in January 2021. The picture received more than 44,000 likes.

Lisa and her little woman

"With my very little woman", Lisa wrote as she showed her baby bump to the camera. The bump had gotten so big that the model had to unbutton her pair of light blue jeans. Lisa wore a rust coloured bikini top and left her hair open. The image was one of the fans' favourites as they gave it more than 164,000 likes.

Lisa Haydon rocks a black "bumpsuit"

Lisa gave off major minimalism vibes in a black bumpsuit, manufactured by a Los Angeles-based company. She completed the outfit with a brown overcoat and chunky brown boots. She accessorised the outfit with oversized sunglasses and a grey travel mug. Fans gave thumbs up to the clean and minimalistic look as they gave it more than 55,000 likes.

Lisa Haydon leaves heartfelt note for Leo

As Lisa Haydon began the countdown for the arrival of her baby daughter at ten weeks, she penned an emotional note for her second son, Leo. She imagined how she was going to take care of a newborn when she already had a baby to take care of. She was thankful to be in Hong Kong where she could spend time outdoors with her kids before the newborn entered the world. She wore a rust coloured bikini and carried Leo in her arms while enjoying a sunny day at the beach in the Instagram post.

(Promo Image Source: Lisa Haydon Instagram)