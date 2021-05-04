All You Need To Know About John And Nawazuddin's Only Film Together Till Date, 'New York'

John Abraham was last seen in Mumbai Saga alongside Emraan Hashmi. Nawazzudin Siddiqui on the other hand was last seen in the Netflix original film Serious Men. The two actors have so far worked together in only one film, New York which did extremely well at the box office and earned positive reviews from the film critics. Here is all your need to know about John Abraham and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie together - New York.

A look at John Abraham and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movie together

John and Nawazuddin were seen together in New York that released in 2009. The New York movie's cast featured Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles along with John while Nawazuddin played a brief but important role in the Kabir Khan directorial. The plot of the film revolved around 3 students studying in New York. Their lives take a turn when the 9/11 attacks take place in the city.

John in the film is seen playing the role of Sameer Sheikh aka Sam, who is one of the three students. He is an Indian American who falls in love with Maya played by Katrina Kaif. However, after marrying his college friend Maya (Katrina Kaif), he is spied on by their third long lost friend Omar, played by Neil, who is sent by the FBI. Nawazuddin is seen playing the role of Zilgai, a former 9/11 detainee. Maya helps him get over his trauma as a detainee in the film.

More about John Abraham and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

John Abraham's movies like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Madras Cafe, Shootout at Wadala and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal have garnered him immense popularity. The actor has many upcoming films aligned. He will be seen in Satymeva Jayate 2 playing double roles of Satya and Jai. He will also be seen in films like Attack, Sardar ka Grandson and Ek Villain Returns.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies like The Lunchbox, Manto and Raman Raghav 2.0 garnered him a huge fan following. The actor was also seen in web series like McMafia and Sacred Games. He will soon be seen in films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra and No Land's Man.

