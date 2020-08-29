All You Need To Know About J P Dutta And Bindiya Goswami's Daughter Nidhi Dutta

Nidhi Dutta is the daughter of ace filmmaker J P Dutta and veteran actor Bindiya Goswami. She also has an elder sister, Siddhi Dutta. Nidhi Dutta belongs to a family of acclaimed filmmakers. While her grandfather O P Dutta was a famous director of his times, her father J P Dutta has churned memorable movies such as Border, Umrao Jaan, LOC Kargil, Refugee, Sarhad, and Gulami, to name a few. Mother Bindiya Goswami is a famous actor from the 1980s and appeared in Bollywood flicks such as Golmaal, Shaan, Khatta Meetha, and Jaani Dushman, among others. Here are further details about J P Dutta and Bindiya Goswami's daughter Nidhi Dutta that you must check out right away. Read on:

Nidhi Dutta's family and personal life

Nidhi Dutta belongs to a Punjabi Brahmin family, which has roots in Gujranwala (Pakistan). Being from an acting background, she was planning to mark her debut with Jee Bhar Ke Jee Le. As per many reports at the time, Nidhi Dutta had managed to drop around 26 kgs with extensive workout and a strict diet. Nidhi Dutta had also shared a picture of her former self with her story of transformation in the ’10 Year Challenge’ post through her official Instagram handle. Check it out:

Nidhi Dutta wedding details

Bindiya Goswami’s daughter Nidhi Dutta celebrated her Mehendi Ceremony with long-time boyfriend Binoy Gandhi. According to several media reports, she would tie the knot with him in December. Here are some moments from the recently-held ceremony that you must check out.

The intimate affair witnessed various celebrities and friends, who graced the event in stylish outfits. From stars like Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, to Dipika Kakar, everyone looked elated in the photos that surfaced on the internet. The ceremony took place on August 28, 2020, Thursday.

Nidhi Dutta grabbed eyeballs in a soothing pink-shaded attire. She wore a stylish Kurta and teamed it with a similar coloured Patiala. The close-necked dress features golden border design and heavy mirror work. J P Dutta’s daughter accessorized her outfit with floral jewellery, including a Matha Tikka and a matching neckpiece. She opted for a pink lip colour, highlighted her eyes with black smokey-eye makeup, and styled her loose hair for a rounded-off look. See pictures:

