All You Need To Know About Prolific Life Of Late Bollywood Actor Zohra Sehgal

Zohra Mumtaz Sehgal was a legendary actor, dancer, and choreographer who kickstarted her career as a member of a contemporary dance troupe. She was a versatile actor who not only did Hindi movies but was also seen in many British movies. Zohra Sehgal also performed in theatres and television and worked till the age of 95. The actor passed away at the age of 102 in July 2014. Read more about the actor and her life in the article below:

Zohra Sehgal's early life and childhood

Zohra Sehgal was born on April 27, 1912, in Saharanpur, United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, British India. Her mother was Natiqua Begum and her father was Mumtazullah Khan. Born and raised in a traditional Muslim family, Zohra Sehgal went to Queen Mary College, Lahore. Zohra's parents had 7 children and Zohra was their third kid. According to many reports, the actor was a tomboy in her childhood days and had also lost vision in her left eye at the age of one.

After Zohra Sehgal graduated, she took a very interesting journey from Lahore to Europe. During her visit to Europe, her aunt convinced her to enter Mary Wigman's ballet school in Dresden, Germany. She was the first Indian woman to enter that school. During her stay, she met Uday Shankar who promised her a job when she completed her course and returned to India.

Zohra Sehgal's career

In 1935, Zohra Sehgal joined Uday Shankar's troupe in Japan and became a lead dancer with Simkie, a French national. In 1945 during the partition, she moved to Bombay and started working at the Prithvi Theatre as an actor.

She was first seen in the film Neecha Nagar, which came out in 1946. The movie was directed by Chetan Anand, written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and Hayatullah Ansari. The film is known to be one of the first films that managed to showcase social realism in Indian cinema. Neecha Nagar also became one the first Indian film to reach Cannes Film Festival and the only Indian film to win Palme d'Or. The movie released in September and today's Google doodle honours the late actor.

A bit later in 1965, Zohra Sehgal was seen in the British show Doctor Who. The BBC show showcased Dr Who travelling through time to different years and challenging the rules of science. Zohra was seen in the episode "The Knight of Jaffa". Zohra Sehgal was also seen in many Hindi movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, Veer-Zaara and Cheeni Kum. She gained the title of the ‘grand old lady’ of Indian cinema.

She was last seen in the movie Saawariya in 2007 and played the role of Lillian a.k.a. Lillipop. The movie marked Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's debut in Bollywood. This was her last film.

Zohra Sehgal's family

Zohra Sehgal met her husband in Almora in the year 1940. Her husband was Kameshwar Sehgal who was a young scientist, painter and dancer from Indore and was also 7 years younger to her. She was still with Uday Shankar's dancing troupe at that time. The two got married in 1942. She had two children, one son and one daughter. Daughter Kiran Segal is an Odissi dancer and son Pavan Sehgal works for the WHO.

Zohra Sehgal's death

Zohra Sehgal passed away in July 2014 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was 102 years old at that time. The news was shared with the public by historian Irfan Habib who tweeted, "Just confirmed that Zohra Aapa is no more." Many notable actors paid tribute to her. Actor Amitabh Bachchan mentioned she was a legend. It was widely reported at that time that Zohra Sehgal did not want anybody to cry at her funeral. It was also widely reported that she did not want any fuss over her death.

Promo Pic Credit: Anhad India & The Lallantop's Youtube

