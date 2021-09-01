Allu Arjun Calls 'Shershaah' 'career-best' Performance Of Sidharth, See Latter's Reply

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah has left the whole country in awe of the actor. The actor has been receiving praises and compliments for his role from the world of social media, which includes several celebrities. Recently, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun saw the masterpiece, and praised Sidharth Malhotra for his performance. Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 1, the actor praised the whole cast and crew of the biographical war movie, with a special shout out to Sidharth.

Allu Arjan lauds Sidharth Malhotra for his performance

The Vishnuvardhan directorial, which stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth in the lead roles, recently became the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video. The stars are riding high on the success of the Kargil war hero's movie ever since it was released on 12 August 2021. Calling it a "heart touching film", Allu Arjun congratulated the makers for narrating Vikram Batra's tale with such conviction. He also lauded Malhotra for his "Career best performance" adding that he "stole the show". Allu also praised Kiara for her "Subtle & impactful performance".

Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film . Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra . Man who stole the show . Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors . My respect to all the technicians of the film . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 1, 2021

To this, the Student Of The Year actor had the sweetest response. Replying to Allu's tweet, he wrote," Thank you so much @alluarjun".

In another huge milestone for the movie, its hit tracks Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha have broken several records, making their way to the Billboard Global Excl US charts as well as the top streaming songs in a week on Spotify. While Ranjha featured at the 73rd position, Raataan Lambiyan stood at the 28th slot. On Spotify, Rataan Lambiyaan clocked 8.2 million streams while Ranjha clocked 7.3 million streams. The movie has also streamed in more than 4100 towns and cities in India and over 210 overseas countries and territories, making it the most-watched film on the OTT platform.

More about the biographical war film

Shershaah pays homage to the legend of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life while protecting the Indian territory during the Kargil war. The movie narrates his journey from his first posting in the army to his death in the Kargil War. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Batra, Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra, among others.

(IMAGE: SIDMALHOTRA/INSTARGRAM/PTI)