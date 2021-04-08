Allu Arjun Greets Crowd Outside House On Birthday Amid COVID, Fans Ask 'where Are Masks?'

Though the second wave of the deadly coronavirus might have affected certain celebrations, yet it did not demotivate the fans of the South Indian actor Allu Arjun. On the actor's 39th birthday, his fans gathered in large outside his house to extend their wishes and catch a glimpse of the Pushpa actor. The crowd started rooting and chanting his name as soon as he stood on the boundary wall of his residence to greet the fans on the special day. Considering the ongoing conditions, several fans have raised concerns over the gathering.

Allu Arjun's fans flock his residence gates

Viral Bhayani shared pictures of the actor climbing on his boundary wall while reaching out to his fans to shake hands with them while signing a few autographs. He also received a plant as a token of love from one of his fans. Amid the rising tensions of the deadly second COIVD-19 wave, the fans were not spotted wearing a mask or adhering to social distancing in the viral pictures. Even the actor was not spotted wearing a mask while addressing his fans.

Fans were quick enough to point out the actor while questioning him about not wearing a mask while meeting people. There were even some who wrote about the people flocking to his residence in large during COVID-19. One of the fans wrote, "People are so careless at corona time." Another user commented, "No social distancing, no mask.."A third user chimed in and wrote, "No preventions, all will be effected." Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Crowd and no masks I see."

The actor on his birthday released the teaser of his much-awaited film Pushpa. The teaser showed the actor portraying the role of a smuggler Pushpa Raj in the upcoming film. The film is set for a pan-India release on August 13, 2021. The film also casts Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film's teaser made a tremendous impression on the viewers and received immense appreciation from all across all social media platforms.

