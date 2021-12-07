Allu Arjun Says 'humbled By Gesture' As Ajay Devgn Shares 'Pushpa: The Rise' Trailer

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is one of the most anticipated movies of the year as it will mark the South Indian star's first big-screen outing since Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. The trailer of the action drama movie was unveiled by the makers on Monday and has been creating quite a buzz amongst fans as well as celebrities.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise and wished Arjun "good luck". Replying to Devgn, Allu Arjun said that he was humbled by the gesture.

'Humbled by gesture': Allu Arjun thanks Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the trailer of Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa: The Rise. "The most powerful #PushpaHindi trailer is here. Good luck @alluarjun !! Love, Ajay, (sic)", the actor captioned the post.

Allu replied to the Devgn's tweet and wrote, "Thank you very much Ajay Ji ! Very nice of you to Launch #Pushpa Trailer. Very humbled by gesture. Looking forward to see you in #RRR. (sic)"

Pushpa: The Rise is the first of a planned two-part movie and will also star Fahadh Faasil, who will be making his Telugu debut, and Rashmika Mandanna. The trailer was supposed to release on Monday at 6:03 pm, but the makers released an official statement announcing that the trailer was postponed. It was released later on the same day. The official trailer of Pushpa has garnered over 14 million views in just 12 hours.

More about 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu will be playing the titular lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver and a smuggler who trades red sanders from the Seshachalam Hills. Fahadh Faasil will be playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a police officer, who will be the main antagonist of the movie.

Previously. the film was scheduled for release on 13 August 2021, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. In May 2021, the makers announced that the film would be released in two parts, with the first part coming on the originally intended release date while the second instalment will be arriving in 2022. However, in October 2021, the makers announced the release date as 17 December. The movie will be simultaneously released in Telugu and dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

(Image: @alluarjunonline/@ajaydevgn/Instagram)