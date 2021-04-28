Allu Arjun Testing COVID Positive To Kangana Urging Fans To Take Vaccine: Recap For Today

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on April 28, 2021. From South superstar Allu Arjun testing positive for COVID-19 to Kangana Ranaut urging people to register for vaccines, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest entertainment news

Allu Arjun tests COVID positive

South Indian actor Allu Arjun recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to let his fans and followers know about it. He further stated that he has isolated himself and requested everyone who had come in contact with him to get tested. The Yevadu star received tons of 'get well soon' messages on his post, including from celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Rashi Khanna among others.

Kangana Ranaut on Vaccine registration

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handles in order to urge her followers to register for the vaccination. In her Twitter post, Kangana Ranaut starts by saying that this pandemic has affected people across the globe and has caused severe damage. But due to this damage, several people now feel demotivated, sad and have become negative. Talking about this negativity, Kangana said that now is not the time for self-pity. She concluded the 2-minute-long video by saying that she would get vaccinated along with her family, friends, and staff members and everyone should do the same.

Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Actor Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly for the people and helping them with oxygen, medicines, and plasma in these times when the medical system across the country is overburdened. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor recently took to Twitter and stated that getting beds or oxygen for people and saving their lives is a million times better than being a part of a 100 crore film. Sood concluded his tweet by writing, "We can't sleep when people are in front of hospitals waiting for a bed."

In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 27, 2021

The Kissing Booth 3 release date

The Kissing Booth has become a popular franchise on Netflix after the release of its first two parts. The third and final movie in the series would complete the Kissing Booth trilogy. Netflix has unveiled The Kissing Booth 3 release date as it updated its summer movie slate. The movie will arrive on the streaming platform on August 11, 2021. The makers also shared the first image from the film along with the announcement.

Lisa Haydon reveals the perfect dress for her baby bump

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to reveal the perfect dress to wear during pregnancies. She revealed in her caption that it took her three pregnancies to finally find the perfect outfit for her baby bump. Her caption read, "It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t wear anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true."

Image Credits: Allu Arjun and Kangana Ranaut Official Instagram Accounts