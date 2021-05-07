Allu Arjun's 'Aarya' Completing 17 Years To Sonu Sood's Hilarious Tweet: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 7, 2021. From Allu Arjun's film Aarya completing 17 years of its release to Sonu Sood's reply when asked to help stranded cricket players reach home, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Allu Arjun's Aarya marks 17 years of release

South superstar Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Aarya completed 17 years today. It was released on May 7, 2004, and the romance action flick was directed by Sukumar. The Telugu flick turned out to be a massive hit and collected over Rs 30 crore at the worldwide box office. The superhit film went on to rule the theatres for over 420 days in eight centers. Many fans of the actor took to Twitter on this occasion and started trending the hashtag #17YearsOfAarya as well.

Sonu Sood's reply when asked to send foreign cricketers back home

The current season of IPL was suspended recently owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India as well as a few players and staff members testing positive for the disease. A netizen took to Twitter and asked Sonu Sood to help the Australian players get home amidst the travel ban. He even made a graphic design of the cricketers, where they could be seen contacting Sonu for help. Sonu Sood had an epic reply to this and wrote, "Pack your bags right away."

Pack your bags.

Right away 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SichuO43Yi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 7, 2021

Vanraj Bhatia no more

Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia, who has composed songs for television shows like Yatra and Bharat Ek Khoj and more, breathed his last on May 7. The 94-year-old noted composer passed away after a brief illness. Vanraj Bhatia was known for the soundtracks for Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane and Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He also scored some mainstream movies like Ajooba and Damini.

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pens an emotional note for Vivek Dahiya

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the contestants to be a part of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor took to Instagram recently and shared a heartfelt note for her husband Vivek Dahiya as she left for Cape Town yesterday, where the shooting would take place. Divyanka penned a long note in Hindi and shared a series of pictures with her husband.

Matthew Perry matches with a 19-year-old on a dating app

TikTok user Kate Haralson, who lives in Los Angeles, revealed that she was only 19 years old when she met Friends fame Matthew Perry on the dating app Raya last year, shortly after he split from his current fiance Molly Hurwitz. Kate posted a video of them chatting on a video call, which has now been deleted. The TikTok user stated that she posted the video online to reveal how older men in Hollywood are taking advantage of younger women on dating apps. While she agreed that none of Perry's questions was sexual in nature, she mentioned that she was uncomfortable.

