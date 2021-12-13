Allu Arjun's Kids Steal The Show At 'Pushpa' Pre-release Party; Re-enact Father's Dialogue

Touted as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry, Allu Arjun is all set to treat his fans with an action-packed performance in the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise. With only a few days left for the grand release, the makers organised a massive pre-release event to increase the hype around the film.

Apart from the entire cast of Pushpa: The Rise, the pre-release event was attended by Allu Arjun's kids, who managed to steal the show with their charm.

Allu Arjun's kids steal the show

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise organised a pre-release event ahead of the film's release. The event witnessed a massive crowd attending to see their favourite actors.

The star attendees of the event, however, were Allu Arjun's children, Arha and Aryaan, who managed to steal the show by reenacting one of Arjun's dialogues from the forthcoming film. The video of the same was uploaded on social media.

In the video, the kids were seen saying 'Thaggede Le' on the stage which was followed by applause from the crowd. The dialogue comes from Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise and managed to gain immense traction on the internet. The video was uploaded with the caption, ''The Super Cute #ThaggedheLe Moment ft. #AlluAyan & #AlluArha (sic)''

Allu Arjun's 5-year-old daughter set to make acting debut

Interestingly, Arjun's 5-year-old daughter Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Samantha Prabhu's upcoming film Shakuntalam. Arjun recently shared a BTS picture from his daughter's shoot and expressed his happiness after witnessing his child at work so early.

He wrote, ''Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. PUSHPA meets BHARATA in SHAAKUNTHALAM. What a memorable coincidence (sic),'' adding, ''It was nice visiting the sets of #Shaakuntalam. Very heartwarming to see Allu Arha at shoot , it’s something I never thought I will see so soon. Thank you @Gunasekhar1 garu, @neelima_guna garu and @Samanthaprabhu2 for taking such good care of her. (sic)''

'Pushpa: The Rise' cast

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and more will also be seen in significant roles.

The Telugu-language action thriller is all set to hit theatres on December 17.

(Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram)