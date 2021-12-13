Last Updated:

Allu Arjun's Kids Steal The Show At 'Pushpa' Pre-release Party; Re-enact Father's Dialogue

South superstar Allu Arjun is all set to treat his fans with an action-packed performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', scheduled for release on December 17.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Allu Arjun

Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram


Touted as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry, Allu Arjun is all set to treat his fans with an action-packed performance in the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise. With only a few days left for the grand release, the makers organised a massive pre-release event to increase the hype around the film.

Apart from the entire cast of Pushpa: The Rise, the pre-release event was attended by Allu Arjun's kids, who managed to steal the show with their charm. 

Allu Arjun's kids steal the show 

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise organised a pre-release event ahead of the film's release. The event witnessed a massive crowd attending to see their favourite actors.

READ | Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' trailer becomes second most liked video in TFI in 24 hours

The star attendees of the event, however, were Allu Arjun's children, Arha and Aryaan, who managed to steal the show by reenacting one of Arjun's dialogues from the forthcoming film. The video of the same was uploaded on social media.

READ | 'Pushpa': Samantha Prabhu stuns in first dance number with Allu Arjun in 'Oo Bolega..'

In the video, the kids were seen saying 'Thaggede Le' on the stage which was followed by applause from the crowd. The dialogue comes from Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise and managed to gain immense traction on the internet. The video was uploaded with the caption, ''The Super Cute #ThaggedheLe Moment ft. #AlluAyan & #AlluArha (sic)''

READ | Rashmika Mandanna posts 'chilling' pictures with co-star Allu Arjun; See pictures

Allu Arjun's 5-year-old daughter set to make acting debut 

Interestingly, Arjun's 5-year-old daughter Arha is all set to make her acting debut in Samantha Prabhu's upcoming film Shakuntalam. Arjun recently shared a BTS picture from his daughter's shoot and expressed his happiness after witnessing his child at work so early.

READ | 'Saami Saami': ‘Pushpa’ makers wow fans with yet another song from the Allu Arjun-starrer

He wrote, ''Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. PUSHPA meets BHARATA in SHAAKUNTHALAM. What a memorable coincidence (sic),'' adding, ''It was nice visiting the sets of #Shaakuntalam. Very heartwarming to see Allu Arha at shoot , it’s something I never thought I will see so soon. Thank you @Gunasekhar1 garu, @neelima_guna garu and @Samanthaprabhu2 for taking such good care of her. (sic)''

'Pushpa: The Rise' cast

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay and more will also be seen in significant roles.

The Telugu-language action thriller is all set to hit theatres on December 17. 

(Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Allu Arjun, Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com