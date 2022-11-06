'Always Want To Do Good And Experimental Gujarati Films': Pratik Gandhi

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) It would be incorrect to call “Vaahlam Jaao Ne” as Pratik Gandhi's return to Gujarati cinema as the actor stresses he never left the industry in the first place.

The actor said since he found success with web series "Scam 1992", he has been busy with mainstream work but he is always on the lookout for good Gujarati movies.

“I never left it. It is just that this Gujarati film is coming after almost four years. Now I am getting to work in the mainstream a lot, like web series and Hindi films. So I get very little (time) but I always want to do good and experimental Gujarati films now,” Gandhi told PTI in an interview.

In his short career, the 42-year-old actor has featured in several critically-acclaimed Gujarati movies such as "Love Ni Bhavai", “Bey Yaar”, “Wrong Side Raju” and "Ventilator".

“Vaahlam Jaao Ne”, which is a family-entertainer, is directed by Hardik Gajjar and Gandhi said the movie gave him the opportunity to try his hands on a situational comedy.

The actor and director have previously teamed on two movies -- “Atithi Bhooto Bhava” and “Bhavai”.

"I want to do different stories, stories that are from Gujarati literature. Also, I had never done situational comedy before. In this film, there is immense scope for the character to do this new kind of comedy. It is my ninth or tenth Gujarati film and I always wanted to attempt situational comedy,” he said.

The Surat-born actor said Gujarati cinema makes him feel comfortable.

"When you are comfortable with the language and setup, you tend to play even better. It is not only acting, it is about creating something between the lines, something which is beyond written or imagination of directors. So, that can come with the comfort of Gujarati (language).” In “Vaahlam Jaao Ne”, which was released in theatres on Friday, Gandhi stars as Sumit, a commitment phobic musician.

He stars alongside Deeksha Joshi, his co-star from films “Dhunki” and “Luv Ni Love Storys”.

Post Hansal Mehta-directed "Scam 1992", Gandhi said he is cognizant of the constant pressure of living up to fans expectations but he doesn’t let that bog him down.

“No doubt ‘Scam’ has become a benchmark of my life. It gave me a different phase of my life. Though I always want to create and recreate similar magic, but I don't take pressure of it.

"I want to convert this pressure into excitement and be more enthusiastic about the characters that I do,” “Vaahlam Jaao Ne” also stars Tiku Talsania, Sanjay Garodia, Jayesh More, Ojas Rawal, Kavin Dave, Kinjal Pandya, Binda Rawal, and Pratap Sachdev.

It is produced by Backbencher Pictures, Hardik Gajjar Films, and Jio Studios. PTI KKP RB RB

