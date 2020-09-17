Aly Goni All Set For His Digital Debut As He Joins The Cast Of 'Zidd'

Television actor Aly Goni who was last seen in the special episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India, is alls et to make his digital debut with Boney Kapoor’s upcoming web show Zidd which also stars actor Amit Sadh. The actor has joined the cast and will begin shooting soon for his role.

Aly Goni makes his digital debut

The actor who is really excited about his debut on the OTT platform recently spoke to News 18 and called it a “big opportunity” to work in Zidd opposite Amit Sadh. Talking about the same he said that he was always fond of Amit’s work. He further wrote that Amit's work on the web platform has been very well received by all his fans. Given the army backdrop of the series, Aly told the outlet that he is "trying hard to lose weight.” He said that he is working out, running, and also doing mixed martial arts for his role.

Apart from this, the actor also mentioned several perks of acting on the OTT platform and revealed that as an actor one gets to do a lot of creative stuff and he always wanted to do something raw on television shows which were not possible for him. Apart from this, the actor has been rumoured to be a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The actor has clarified that he is not a part of the upcoming season of the reality show this year because he is tied up with the preparations for Zidd. In the chat, the actor also confessed that though he found the concept and format f the show as fantastic, yet he wanted to focus more on his preparations for the new project.

Meanwhile, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was last seen as a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, which was hosted by Farah Khan Kunder. The Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India season also featured other prominent stars from the industry including Nia Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, and others.

(Image credit: Boney Kapoor/ Instagram)

