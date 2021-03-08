Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin's Fans Groove To Their "fabulous" New Holi Track 'Tera Suit'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have debuted their brand new project. The couple recently starred in Tony Kakkar’s latest track Tera Suit. The song was released today. Many fans of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were quick to react to it on social media.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s new song gets fans talking on social media

Aly Goni is not a new face in the TV industry. Over the years he has starred in multiple daily soaps and gained recognition for his work. Recently he was a contestant on a reality television show alongside girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Now, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have starred in Tony Kakkar’s latest track Tera Suit. The moment the Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin starrer music video released fans were quick to react to it on social media. Here are some of these reactions below.

Uff uff! Such an amazing song with such amazing aesthetics! What an amazing song with amazing beats and lyrics!



JasLy are looking super duper dapper! They are setting the vibe just right! Amazing amazing song!@AlyGoni @jasminbhasin @TonyKakkar @DesiMFactory#TeraSuitOutNow pic.twitter.com/PJzQ6Mlteu — #JasLyForever_AeshaSaxena (@AeshaSaxena) March 8, 2021

Also read | Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin To Star In Music Video Of Tony Kakkar's 'Tera Suit'

This is best 🥺❤️#TeraSuitOutNow



GROOVE WITH JASLY — ✨EMAN✨ (@_Emaanyyy_) March 8, 2021

Also read | Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin To Feature In Tony Kakkar's New Song 'Tera Suit'

Just saw it

Suchhh a Cute Song

Mazaa aa gaya #TeraSuitOutNow pic.twitter.com/zyW4vIGEaJ — Aisha Jabeen (@AishaJabeen17) March 8, 2021

Bless you always be together and happy forever ❤️❤️❤️#TeraSuitOutNow

GROOVE WITH JASLY — Saloni (@Saloni59340781) March 8, 2021

According to a statement mentioned in a News18 report, Tera Suit singer Tony Kakkar spoke about his latest track. Talking about Tera Suit, Tonny Kakkar said if he has to look back at his discography and choose a song to dance to, he will choose this latest track. He added that the Tera Suit song has a “major Desi touch” to it. Tony Kakkar further continued and said the song has a typical Indian melody, but it has been arranged in a way to give off a “fresh new age touch”.

In his statement, Tony Kakkar also mentioned his experience while working with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. He mentioned their couple hashtag #Jasly and said it has been a great experience. He added the couple is super sweet and grounded. Tera Suit marks the first collaboration between Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. It will be interesting to see if the trio continues to collaborate on their future projects.

Aly Goni himself took to Instagram and shared the new of the Tera Suit song premiere. Talking about the same, he wrote, “Our song is out. Please shower us with your love and blessings”. He further tagged his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, singer Tony Kakkar and a few others. The song has been released right before Holi and its visuals match the colourful festival. Heres’ Tony Kakkar’s Instagram post about Tera Suit here.

Also read | Monalisa Flaunts After-swim Glow As She Grooves To Tony Kakkar's 'Booty Shake'

Also read | Did You Know That Popular Artists Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar Are Related?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.