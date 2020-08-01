Ex-beau Aly Goni Congratulates New Parents Nataša Stanković & Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Nataša StankoviÄ‡ took the internet by surprise after the duo announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya took to his social media handles to share the good news with fans as he wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy". Soon, heartfelt congratulatory wishes started pouring in on social media by the masses, including Nataša's ex-beau, Aly Goni.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Congratulates Hardik Pandya & Natasa As They Welcome Their First Child

Also Read | Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Combined Net Worth, Earnings And Journey To Parenthood

Aly Goni wishes Nataša & husband Hardik

On July 31, 2020, Hardik Pandya shared an adorable photo on his Instagram handle to announce the good news of being a father. Nataša StankoviÄ‡ and Hardik Pandya welcomed their first baby boy and the actor's ex-beau, Aly Goni could not hold back from expressing his excitement about the same. The Naagin 3 actor took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie with his ex-ladylove and congratulated the celebrity couple as he wrote, "Areyyyyy Mummyy bangayi. Congratulations!".

Check out his IG story below:

Fans were amazed when Pandya and then-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on January 1, 2020. Later, during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrity couple shared yet another good news. However, there wasn't just one good news, but two that were announced. Taking to social media, the love birds shared photographs from their lockdown wedding ceremony and also announced that they were expecting their first baby together. A lot of celebrities and fans showered the couple with congratulatory messagesut, the one which grabbed everyone's eyeballs was from the DJ Wale Babu girl's ex-beau and television actor, Aly Goni.

The pictures from their wedding ceremony as well as the announcement of the baby's arrival were made on Instagram. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nataša wrote, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes" (sic). Soon, the Yeh Hai Mohhabatein famed actor, who dated Natasa in 2014 commented on her post and wrote, "God bless you guys".

Also Read | Hardik Pandya & Natasa Welcome A Baby Boy; Wishes Pour In From Athiya, Sophie & Others

Have a look:

Also Read | Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In Online

(Image credit: Nataša StankoviÄ‡ and Aly Goni Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.