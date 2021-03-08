Aly Goni's 'Tera Suit' Song Is Neon-lit Holi Dream That Aesthetically Mimics Wes Anderson

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's song, titled Tera Suit, has finally made it to YouTube and other streaming services. The music video is essentially a visual representation of Tony Kakkar's song of the same name. The digital distribution duties regarding the music video were fulfilled by Anshul Garg, whose team is marketing the music of the same as the song for Holi 2021. The visual representation of the Tera Suit song can be found below.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Aly Goni Shares Pic With Parents Which Is Simply Too Cute To Miss

Tera Suit song video:

Thoughts on Aly Goni's video:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's latest outing, which sees the two dancing to the tune of Tony Kakkar's Holi 2021 musical number, essentially tells the story of a prisoner who is enchanted by one of the female wardens and her dressing sense. Once the fondness that Aly Goni's character has for that of Jasmin Bhasin's avatar and outfit has been established, the presentation almost instantly swerves into the direction of a boy-tying-to-swoon-girl music video. As the video progresses, one can quickly spot that the creative team that is responsible for the design aesthetic of Aly Goni's video has taken notes from creators such as Wes Anderson (More specifically: Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Tekashi 6ix9ine, amongst several others, consciously or otherwise for their visual aesthetic.

The Wes Anderson influence is more apparent here due to the largely pink-coloured interiors (Similar to the ones noticed in The Grand Budapest Hotel), the use of multiple symmetrical frames, and the presentation of a serious subject matter (Imprisonment of an individual) through a story that is peppered with humour and perceivably upbeat sequences and verses.

Also Read: Aly Goni Shares His 'Takleef' Face On Social Media, Fans Laugh At His Expression

Neon lights, which have almost become the go-to beautifier for every music video producer recently, can be seen making their presence known. Certain sequences may even remind viewers of the light-hearted sequences involving Joe Keery and Maya Hawke in Stranger Things Season 3. All in all, although majorly inspired, Tera Suit music video is rather fun to watch and easy on the eyes.

Also Read: Aly Goni Celebrates His 30th Birthday With Family And Beau Jasmin Bhasin

As far as the lyrics are concerned, it perhaps has as much depth as one would expect from a Holi song. As mentioned earlier, the music, which is majorly about a pair of suit and pants, is upbeat and does make one's feet tap involuntarily. These virtues of the music featured in Aly Goni's video arguably make it an apt addition to one's Holi playlist.

Also Read: Aly Goni Celebrates His Birthday In Kashmir With Family And Lady Love Jasmin Bhasin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.