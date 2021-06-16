Amaal Mallik's Birthday: Childhood Friend Tara Sutaria Calls Him 'most Gifted'

Marjaavaan's Tara Sutaria is excited for her childhood friend Amaal Mallik's birthday. The singer, songwriter and music composer turned 31 years old today. To commemorate the occasion and share her love for her friend, Sutaria took to her Instagram handle to wish Amaal. Tara shared her wishes for her buddy calling him by his nickname. "Happy Birthday Amlu!!! The most gifted", she wrote. She thanked him for being grounded and said that he was a "good-hearted guy". She concluded by writing, "Thank you for not changing since we were kids" and added a white heart emoji for Amaal.

She also added a picture of the two together. Amaal made a goofy expression as he held his face in both hands while Tara hugged his side. The birthday boy wore a white sweater with blue stripes and Tara chose to rock a camouflage printed jacket.

Amaal's brother Armaan Malik too wished his brother with several posts on his Instagram handle. The singer posted a series of three posts showing the goofy side of Amaal. In the pictures, the birthday boy pointed at his younger brother's face in the first picture, in the next he tackled Armaan. In the last picture, Amaal gave him a sweet kiss on his cheek. "Tedha hai par mera hai 🤪 Happy birthday to my mad genius big bro! Whatever I am today is because of you, I love you beyond measure mochakiss @amaal_mallik", Armaan wrote for his brother on his 31st birthday.

Amaal and Armaan Malik's father too shared sweet memories on Amaal Mallik's birthday. He took to his Instagram handle to share a video montage of some emotional moments that he shared with his older son. Daboo Malik's video started off with a slide that showed a quote by Amaal that read, "Everything I and Armaan achieved is for my dad." Clips of the two speaking highly about each other were added in the short video. Daboo chose to use Chal Wahin Chalein song from the movie Saina for the video and wrote, "Love as always.... @amaal_mallik .... happy birthday" in the caption.

