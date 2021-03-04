Aman Siddiqui's Wherabouts: Find Out What Bhoothnath's Banku Is Up To These Days

One of the youngest Bhoothnath cast members, Aman Siddiqui wasn't even a teenager at the time of the film's release. The actor, post the release of the supernatural comedy that told the story of a young child finding a long-term ally in a supernatural entity, went away from the public eye. So, what happened to Aman Siddiqui and where is he now? Read on to find out.

So, where is Aman Siddiqui now?

Bhoothnath's Banku aka Aman Siddiqui, five years after the release of the supernatural comedy, went on to star in a fantasy film known as Shivalika. The film, which was written and directed by Biman Sengupta, told the story of a young boy (played by Siddiqui) and his journey to the musical land of Shivalika. The 2013 film also featured the likes of Smita Jaykar, Sparsh Khanchandani, and Shaktiman star Mukesh Khanna, to name a few. Post which, he was seen in several commercials which were about biscuits and toys.

As per his interview with the officials at India TV Live back in 2017, he completed his grade 12 from St. Xavier's College, the educational institution he got admission in after securing a total of 93.7 percentage back in grade 10. No other details regarding his whereabouts are available at the moment

As far as his social media footprint is concerned, no official Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter account that is owned and operated by the real Aman Siddiqui has been found. However, there are several fan accounts dedicated to the child actor online. More details regarding Aman Siddiqui's photos and videos or his Instagram account will be shared with the readers as and when they are available.

However, as per a YouTube video posted by Top Mast on their YouTube channel back in 2019, Aman Siddiqui has now become an aspiring singer and has shared several videos that see him singing online through his social media handle. Those videos, however, could not be found anywhere. More details regarding his musical endeavours, as and when available, will be shared with the readers.

Aman Siddiqui age & Net Worth:

As of now, no information regarding Aman Siddiqui's age is available online. The same applies to information regarding Aman Siddiqui's net worth as well. More details concerning the Bhoothnath cast member will be revealed as and when available.

