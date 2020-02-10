Amazon Prime Shows That Worked Wonders For Talented Bollywood Actors

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee 5 have really become the new trend amongst everyone in contemporary times. These OTT platforms are getting bigger and better because the number of consumers too have increased and so have their wants and desires to hunt for more content.

These platforms are generally considered content-oriented, unlike mainstream cinema which is a debatable topic in itself. But the lack of censorship intervention on OTT platform's content makes it easier for a set of genres being aired on them over mainstream cinema.

Nowadays, the thin line between cinema and OTT platforms has become blurry to a certain extent as several A-listers of Bollywood are also interested in being a part of this platform's projects.

Here are times when Hotstar and Amazon Prime's shows borrowed talented actors from Bollywood

1) Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the veteran actors of Bollywood who has worked in several movies throughout his career and has been a part of multiple blockbuster movies. Manoj stepped foot into the digital space with The Family Man on Amazon Prime. The web series has been garnering a lot of appreciation, especially Manoj's role in the web series.

2) Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita has starred in multiple movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Goodachari but the actor walked her way to fame with the Amazon Prime Original Made In Heaven. She played the lead role in the web series and her role was loved by the viewers and also gained critical acclaim. Made In Heaven is one of the most successful web series of Amazon Prime which turned out to be a gamechanger in the showbiz.

3) Pankaj Tripathi

Yet another veteran actor of Bollywood, Pankaj Tripathi also stepped foot into web series with the Netflix Original Sacred Games which did exceptionally well and soon after that he starred in the Amazon Original Mirzapur which was also lauded by the viewers as well as the critics.

