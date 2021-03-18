Amazon Prime Video To Co-produce First Indian Project 'Ram Setu' Starring Akshay Kumar

Amazon Prime Video has been increasing its Indian content over the years. Now the company is set to venture into the Indian film industry as they will co-produce Ram Setu. It is a landmark move as the movie will be their first project in Indian operations. The upcoming action-adventure drama movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Ram Setu to be co-produced by Amazon Prime Video as their first-Indian movie

The streamers will co-produce Ram Setu alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. It is creatively financed by Dr Chadraprakash Dwivedi. Tere Bin Laden and Parmanu fame Abhishek Sharma will direct the film.

Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said that at Amazon Prime Video, every decision they take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and they are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights their Indian heritage. He mentioned that their collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment as well as with Akshay Kumar to date has been “unique and highly successful;” and with this step, they move into the direction of further deepening and strengthening their association. With an exemplary cast and a story that is unique yet steeped in history, they look forward to continuing to entertain their customers the world over.

The lead actor asserted that the story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired him. He stated that it represents “strength, bravery and love, and uniquely” Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country. The actor noted that Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present, and future. He looks forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and he is happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment stated that in India, mythology, religion, and history are deeply intertwined. They form the nerve system of the nation and have always given them the foundation for “great, epic” storytelling. He mentioned that Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science, and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians for centuries. They have had a “wonderful” association with Amazon Prime Video for their successful Amazon Original Series Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows as well as for films like Shakuntala Devi and the upcoming tentpole series – The End. Vikram noted that he is “thrilled” to collaborate with Amazon once again for the opportunity to share this “amazing story” with a global audience.

Ram Setu cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The movie will be available on Prime Video in Indian, and in more than 240 countries and territories, following its theatrical release. The production of the project has recently commenced.

Inputs from ANI