Sushant's Ambulance Driver Lying? Claims To Not Know Sandip Ssingh Despite 4 Calls Proof

In an explosive turn of events, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar after call records of Sandip Ssingh - the self-proclaimed 'friend' of Sushant Singh Rajput - showed 4 phone conversations between the two from June 14 to June 16.

Sensationally, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar claimed that he doesn't know who Sandeep Singh is and claimed that the Mumbai Police had called him. When asked about his calls with Sandip Ssingh, Akshay Bandgar evasively said that he will narrate the incident and will even give his phone to check the call records in front of Bandra Police. Moreover, the ambulance driver sheepishly said that he has heard the name 'Sandip Ssingh' for the first time even though call records accessed by Republic shows he had called Ssingh thrice.

"Who Sandip Ssingh? I don't know Sandip Ssingh? I have not heard his name before. I was called by Mumbai Police. If you want details about the case, you come to Bandra Police station, I will give you every detail over there", he said, clearly hassled by the questions posed to him by Republic's Editor - Special Projects Prakash Singh.

Republic TV accesses call records of Sandip Ssingh

The call records show that on June 14, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar dialled Sandip Ssingh at 6.40 PM and had a 48 seconds conversation. He made a second call at 7.57 PM and spoke to him for 51 seconds. The call records further show that Sandip made the third call to the ambulance driver at 9.59 PM on June 14. Sandip Ssingh, the self-proclaimed friend of the later actor, again spoke to the ambulance driver Bandgar for 104 seconds on June 16, after Bandgar called him.

Questions raised over Sandip Ssingh's role

While Sandip Ssingh said in an interview with Republic TV that he had not met Sushant for over a year, he was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Sushant's niece, however, contended that Suhant's family does not know who Sandip Ssingh is. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown. In the same Republic TV newsbreak, visuals had indicated the presence of more than one stretcher being wheeled into the hospital. Earlier, the presence of two ambulances at Sushant's house on the day of his death had also raised suspicions, with three different accounts emerging on how they came to be there - from the ambulance driver, the owner and Sandip Ssingh himself. It was also Sandip Ssingh who had directed that the ambulance go to Cooper hospital and not the hospital that protocol had indicated.

